Muthoot Finance shares jump 8 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Muthoot Finance Ltd on Wednesday jumped 8 per cent after the firm reported a 22.5 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The stock zoomed 8.06 per cent to close at Rs 1,414 on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 9.95 per cent to Rs 1,438.80 -- its 52-week high.

On the NSE, it jumped 8 per cent to close at Rs 1,414.90.

Muthoot Finance Ltd on Wednesday reported a 22.5 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,023.76 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021 due to higher demand for gold loans.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 835.75 crore during the corresponding January-March period of 2019-20.

Total income rose to Rs 3,118.97 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 2,633.58 crore in the year-ago period, Muthoot Finance said in a regulatory filing.

For the fiscal year 2020-21, the company reported a 20.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,818.88 crore as against Rs 3,168.68 crore in the previous fiscal.

