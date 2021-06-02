Left Menu

IATA chief says COVID-19 test data support easing of travel curbs

"These data tell us we can do better," IATA Director General Willie Walsh said, citing a 2.2% positive rate among 365,895 tests carried out in February-May, according to Britain's National Health Service. "Universal restrictions on people are no longer needed," Walsh added.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-06-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 20:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Global airline body IATA stepped up its pressure on governments to ease travel restrictions on Wednesday, pointing to UK testing data that showed low incidence of COVID-19 in arriving passengers. "These data tell us we can do better," IATA Director General Willie Walsh said, citing a 2.2% positive rate among 365,895 tests carried out in February-May, according to Britain's National Health Service.

"Universal restrictions on people are no longer needed," Walsh added. Excluding passengers arriving from countries on Britain's higher-risk red list, the positive rate fell to 1.46%, according to the data cited by the International Air Transport Association.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

