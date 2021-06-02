Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Wizz Air boss criticises Belarus overflight bar

The chief executive of Wizz Air criticised European governments on Wednesday for barring flights over Belarus in response to the forced landing of a passenger plane, saying such moves made aviation "a toy of politics".

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 20:26 IST
UPDATE 2-Wizz Air boss criticises Belarus overflight bar
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The chief executive of Wizz Air criticised European governments on Wednesday for barring flights over Belarus in response to the forced landing of a passenger plane, saying such moves made aviation "a toy of politics". "I don't think this is the right response," Jozsef Varadi told Reuters as the low-cost carrier presented its full-year results. "I don't think aviation should be used as a means for political sanctions."

Authorities including the European Union Aviation Safety agency advised against overflying Belarus after the May 23 incident, in which a Ryanair Athens-Vilnius flight was diverted to Minsk and a travelling dissident journalist arrested. "Nothing has happened that would have jeopardised flight safety or security. I don't think anyone was unsafe for a second," Varadi said. "It's a political measure. This is not a safety measure."

European airlines have cancelled services to Belarus and are skirting its airspace, leading to some cancelled Air France and Austrian Airlines Moscow flights as Russia warned of delayed clearance for alternative routes. The overflight ban has little impact on Wizz Air, its CEO said, because its Russia flights that could be affected are currently suspended anyway due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The appropriate response to Belarus is up to politicians, he said, "but I don't think they should be using our industry for that". Blurring diplomatic and safety considerations could undermine a global aviation industry already struggling to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

"This is probably the single biggest shock since the Second World War and the industry's dealing with it, but it should not become a toy for politics." EU diplomats are planning to blacklist Belarusian national airline Belavia as the bloc prepares wider-ranging new economic sanctions against Minsk, diplomats said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021