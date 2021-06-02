Left Menu

U.S. FAA's top safety official stepping down effective June 30

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 20:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) top safety official said Wednesday he will step down effective June 30.

Ali Bahrami, the FAA's associate administrator for aviation safety since July 2017, had faced criticism from some U.S. lawmakers and family members of those killed in two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes that led to the plane's 20-month grounding that was lifted in November. Officials said it was Bahrami's decision to leave the agency.

