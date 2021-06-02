Ujjivan Small Finance Bank enters into supply chain finance * Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has collaborated with fintech partner, Desiderata Impact Ventures Private (Progcap) for end-to-end digitised invoice-based financing services and repayments for loan applications received from micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) units seeking small tenor working capital for their businesses.

With this partnership, Ujjivan SFB has ventured into supply chain finance through which it will fund dealers and sub-dealers against purchases made from recognised brands through a short-term overdraft facility, a release said.

**************************** Bharti AXA Life Insurance forges bancassurance partnership with Shivalik Small Finance Bank * Private life insurer Bharti AXA Life Insurance announced its bancassurance partnership with Shivalik Small Finance Bank.

Under this agreement, Bharti AXA Life Insurance will offer its comprehensive suite of products, including protection, health, savings, and investment plans, to the customers of Shivalik Small Finance Bank across its 31 branches and digital network pan India, a release said. PTI HV SHW SHW

