Left Menu

Business briefs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 20:35 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank enters into supply chain finance * Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has collaborated with fintech partner, Desiderata Impact Ventures Private (Progcap) for end-to-end digitised invoice-based financing services and repayments for loan applications received from micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) units seeking small tenor working capital for their businesses.

With this partnership, Ujjivan SFB has ventured into supply chain finance through which it will fund dealers and sub-dealers against purchases made from recognised brands through a short-term overdraft facility, a release said.

**************************** Bharti AXA Life Insurance forges bancassurance partnership with Shivalik Small Finance Bank * Private life insurer Bharti AXA Life Insurance announced its bancassurance partnership with Shivalik Small Finance Bank.

Under this agreement, Bharti AXA Life Insurance will offer its comprehensive suite of products, including protection, health, savings, and investment plans, to the customers of Shivalik Small Finance Bank across its 31 branches and digital network pan India, a release said. PTI HV SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021