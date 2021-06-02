Left Menu

MTAR Technologies clocks Rs 46 Cr PAT in FY21

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-06-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 20:46 IST
MTAR Technologies clocks Rs 46 Cr PAT in FY21
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Jun 2 (PTI): MTAR Technologies Limited, which recently went in for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), on Wednesday said its profit after tax was up by 47 per cent to Rs 46.1 crore in FY21 against Rs 31.3 crore in the year ago period.

In a press release, the city-based firm said revenue from operations stood at Rs.246.40 crore in FY21 as against Rs 213.80 crore in FY20, up by 15 per cent.

Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director for MTAR Technologies Limited, said despite challenges faced due to Covid-19 pandemic during the year gone by, the company has been able to navigate and delivered resilient performance for the year.

As on March 31, 2021, the companys order book stood at nearly Rs 416 crore.PTI GDK BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021