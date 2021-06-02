Oxygen Exp: O2 plants in J'khand supplied most LMO, followed by Odisha, Gujarat

Over 8,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen was loaded on to 'Oxygen Express' trains from plants in Jharkhand, and this is the highest till now, followed by Odisha from where 7,018 tonnes was supplied, the railways said on Wednesday.

The 'Oxygen Express' service was started in April following a demand for the gas in several health facilities in the wake of a severe second Covid wave. From Gujarat, 6,383 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) was loaded, 1,360 tonnes from West Bengal, 488 tonnes from Maharashtra, 218 tonnes from Chhattisgarh and 164 tonnes from Andhra Pradesh. The loading from Jharkhand was 8,025 tonnes.

So far, 593 'Oxygen Express' trains have completed their journeys, moving 1,405 tankers and 23,741 tonnes of LMO to 15 states, the national transporter said.

Most of the oxygen has been delivered to Delhi (5,693 tonnes), followed by Uttar Pradesh (3,797 tonnes) and Karnataka (2,674 tonnes).

So far, 614 tonnes of LMO has been offloaded in Maharashtra, 656 tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, 2,135 tonnes in Haryana, 98 tonnes in Rajasthan, 320 tonnes in Uttarakhand, 2348 tonnes in Tamil Nadu and 2,279 tonnes in Andhra Pradesh, the railways said.

Offloading of 225 tonnes has been done in Punjab, 513 tonnes in Kerala, 2,026 tonnes in Telangana, 38 tonnes in Jharkhand and 320 tonnes in Assam, it said.

The railways is picking up oxygen from places like Hapa , Baroda, Mundra in the West and Rourkela, Durgapur, Tatanagar, Angul in the East and then delivering it to States of Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh & Assam in complex operational route planning scenarios.

Currently, six loaded 'Oxygen Express' trains are on way to their destinations with more than 420 tonnes of LMO in 22 tankers, the railways said. Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana have received more than 2,000 tonnes of LMO.

'Oxygen Express' trains started their deliveries 39 days back on 24th April in Maharashtra with a load of 126 tonne.

