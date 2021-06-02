Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 20:55 IST
Jio accelerating rollout of digital platforms, indigenously-developed 5G stack: RIL annual report
Jio is accelerating the rollout of digital platforms and indigenously-developed next-generation 5G stack, Reliance Industries' annual report has said, highlighting that India is at the forefront of the ‘global digital revolution’.

Reliance Jio has built sufficient network capacity for the next 300 million mobile broadband subscribers, over 50 million fibre homes and 50 million micro, small and medium businesses, it said.

Qualcomm and Jio successfully tested 5G solutions in India, achieving the 1 Gbps milestone on Jio 5G solution, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said in the annual report.

The annual report noted that Jio and Qualcomm, along with JPL's wholly-owned subsidiary Radisys Corporation, have developed an open and interoperable interface-compliant architecture-based 5G solution with a virtualised RAN (vRAN), which will accelerate the development and rollout of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India.

''The 5G RAN Platform has crossed the 1 Gbps milestone on the Jio 5G core network and 5G smartphones,'' the report said, adding that the feat not only underlines Jio's 5G credentials but also signifies the entry of Jio and India into the gigabit 5G NR product portfolio.

India is at the forefront of the global digital revolution, said the annual report, adding that ''Jio is accelerating the rollout of digital platforms and indigenously developed next-generation 5G stack, making it affordable and available everywhere''.

Jio has infused over USD 50 billion investment since its inception to create the largest and advanced digital and connectivity ecosystem in India, with a wide bouquet of apps and platforms. ''In growing its ecosystem to make India the world's premier digital society and economy, Jio is not just enhancing the experience of its existing 426 million customers, but is also accelerating the transition towards digital for the next 300 million mobility users, 50 million homes and 50 million micro, small and medium businesses,'' it said.

Outlining the key takeaways of FY 2020-21, the report said that Jio Platforms (JPL) completed fundraising of Rs 1,52,056 crore across 13 global marquee investors. Other highlights included completion of testing of indigenously developed end-to-end Jio 5G Radio and Core Network Solution for a self-sufficient and cost-effective rollout in the near future.

Over the next few years, Jio would focus on creating a ''robust'' wireline network across the country, offering high-speed connectivity and a bouquet of digital services to every home and enterprise, it pledged.

''Jio is geared up to touch the lives of over a billion Indians through its digital offerings,'' it said. To date, Jio has been granted 371 patents across multiple jurisdictions. In FY 2020-21 alone, the company filed for 38 patents and was granted 40. Among the key technology areas covered by the patents are Quantum Blockchain Network Technology, Deep Learning Applications in Health and Agriculture, and AI Industrial IoT Automation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

