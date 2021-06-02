DHBVN cuts AT&C losses by 2.87 pc

Left Menu

02-06-2021
The Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses of power discom Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam have come down by 2.87 per cent, according to a statement.

''The Nigam's AT&C losses have come down to 13.63 per cent from earlier 16.50 per cent,'' an official statement said on Wednesday.

It said that special drives were launched by the Nigam to bring AT&C loss to the minimum level.

''Consumers were made aware to pay their dues including the current bill as well as the outstanding bill amount,'' it said.

A campaign was launched to cut the connections of the consumers who did not pay the dues of the electricity bill, it further said.

One of the major reasons for AT&C loss is electricity theft. To check the theft of electricity campaigns were also organized from time to time by the Nigam, through special teams to detect electricity theft, which was monitored regularly. As many as 48,729 cases of electricity theft were caught during the financial year 2020-21, due to which a fine of nearly Rs 163 crore was imposed.

''On one hand, power efficiency has been improved by curbing power theft and on the other hand line losses have also reduced,” it said.

Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam is committed to providing smooth and uninterrupted power supply to its consumers and to redress their grievances, it said.

