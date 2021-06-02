TPCODL completes a year in Odisha, successfully faces cyclone Yaas

A comprehensive disaster management plan, continuous monitoring, systematic patrolling of feeders and clearing of network lines enabled the Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL) overcome the challenges posed by the Cyclone Yaas last week.

Cyclonic storm Yaas had left a trail of devastation in the eastern coast, bringing heavy rain, damaging houses, destroying farmlands and disrupting the electrical network last Wednesday.

The firm, which currently has a consumer base of 90 lakh in the state underscored the way it ensured quick restoration of power supply post the cyclonic storm.

''With the continuous monitoring, systematic patrolling of feeders and clearing of network lines, TPCODL was able to restore 70% of the power supply within 8 hours of cyclones landfall,'' it said in a statement on Wednesday.

A meticulous disaster management plan, which ensured pre- positioning of men and resources, good communication and transportation system ensured ''completion of restoration in the least possible time,'' it said.

The TPCODL also ensured 100 per cent power supply to the Cuttack and Bhubaneswar with systematic maintenance of its network, according to the statement.

The quick restoration was achieved with the ''outstanding support'' provided by the state government and its experience in handling such calamities helped in overcoming many challenges, the discom said.

The TPCODL, a joint venture between the Odisha government and Tata Power, which hold a majority stake of 51 per cent, celebrated the completion of the first year of its successful operations in the state.

Since its acquisition a year ago, the TPCODL has consistently presented sustainable, affordable and innovative energy solutions to its customers in Odisha, it said.

''Despite the challenges of the ongoing pandemic, we have managed to successfully implement various customer-centric initiatives along with the digital push,'' TPCODL CEO M Shenbagam said.

The TPCODL team introduced technological innovations, including the introduction of wide parallel beam poles, which have a higher tensile strength and are low cost compared to the joist pole, and also initiated the study to design a cyclone-resilient network, it said, The company also built a healthy network for the high transmission and low transmission lines by starting a monthly review of top 10 tripping feeders and are taking appropriate measures to prevent this in the future, it added.

''We will continue to stay committed to providing reliable, affordable and quality power supply along with a superior customer service in Odisha,'' Tata Power transmission and distribution president Sanjay Banga said.

