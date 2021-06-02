Left Menu

Business briefs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 21:06 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

Supply chain finance platform Cashflo on Wednesday said it has witnessed an invoice throughput of Rs 2,200 crore in FY21, a 400 per cent growth over the previous fiscal year.

The four-year old company, which is into invoice discounting, has a network of over 50,000 small businesses, and is targeting for a 10-times growth in invoice processing in FY22, according to an official statement. * * * * * Payu announces tie-up with payment network Twid * Payu, an online payments company, on Wednesday announced a tie-up with reward points based payment network Twid to launch an online aggregation of loyalty programmes which will offer loyalty points of over Rs 4,000 crore to merchants.

The initiative is expected to increase average customer spend by up to 30 per cent and repeat purchases by over 200 per cent for the same merchant, as per an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021