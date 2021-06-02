Supply chain finance platform Cashflo on Wednesday said it has witnessed an invoice throughput of Rs 2,200 crore in FY21, a 400 per cent growth over the previous fiscal year.

The four-year old company, which is into invoice discounting, has a network of over 50,000 small businesses, and is targeting for a 10-times growth in invoice processing in FY22, according to an official statement. * * * * * Payu announces tie-up with payment network Twid * Payu, an online payments company, on Wednesday announced a tie-up with reward points based payment network Twid to launch an online aggregation of loyalty programmes which will offer loyalty points of over Rs 4,000 crore to merchants.

Advertisement

The initiative is expected to increase average customer spend by up to 30 per cent and repeat purchases by over 200 per cent for the same merchant, as per an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)