Six dead in two road accidents in Madhya Pradesh

Six persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

Four persons were killed in Bhopal while two were killed in Betul district.

A speeding car rammed into a tree on Sehore-Ratibad Road, said Sudesh Tiwari, in-charge of Ratibad Police Station in Bhopal.

Two men aged around 30 years, a 55-year-old man and a 34-year-old man who were travelling in the car were killed on the spot, Tiwari said.

In Betul district, two persons, 30 and 55 years old, respectively, were killed and two others were injured when two motorcycles collided near Ghodadongrion Betul-Parasia road on Tuesday night, said Assistant Sub Inspector Avdhesh Tiwari of Ranipur Police Station.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at Ghodadongri hospital, he said.

