Left Menu

RInfra board meeting this week to consider raising funds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 21:10 IST
RInfra board meeting this week to consider raising funds
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Wednesday said its board will meet this week to consider raising funds through various means like issuing equity shares, rights issue and qualified institutional placement.

Infusion of fresh liquidity will enhance the company's financial flexibility and enable it to become a zero-debt company by March next year, it added.

''The board of directors of the company is scheduled on June 6, inter alia, to consider and approve raising of long-term resources from domestic and/or global markets, inter alia, by issue of equity shares/equity linked securities/ warrants convertible into equity shares, by way of preferential issue and/ or qualified institutional placement and/or rights issue or any other method...,'' the company said in a filing to BSE.

Reliance Infrastructure already has an EPC order book of over Rs 25,000 crore, power distribution business in Delhi serving 45 lakh customer and defence manufacturing business.

Demonstrating their confidence in the long-term prospects of Reliance Infrastructure Limited, the companies of the promoter group have made a proposal to the board to infuse fresh equity into the company, according to sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021