Truck engaged in metro work crushes man to death in Nagpur

A beggar was crushed to death by a truck engaged in metro rail work in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Wednesday night, police said.

The truck, mounted with an aerial work platform, was engaged in painting work of MahaMetro, executing the metro rail project at Nagpur, in the Santra Market area, they said.

Inspector Bharat Kshirsagar of the Ganeshpeth police station said the accident occurred when the operator of the machine was parking the vehicle on the roadside at around 8 pm.

The beggar, who has not been identified yet, came under the wheels of the truck and died on the spot, he said, adding the operator managed to flee the spot after the accident.

A case will be registered against him for causing death by negligence, the police official said.

