Germany bans Russian flights in tit-for-tat move

Germany has refused to issue any further permits for flights arriving from Russia in a tit-for-tat move after Moscow failed to extend German airline Lufthansa's flight permissions, the German transport ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said Russia's aviation authority FATA had not renewed Lufthansa's flying rights for June, meaning a flight that had been due to depart early on June 2 had to be cancelled.

In response, Germany had refused to grant permissions for Aeroflot and S7 to fly from Russia. So far, seven Aeroflot flights had been cancelled, the ministry said.

