Cops take injured woman to hospital in makeshift stretcher

PTI | Pune | Updated: 03-06-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 00:19 IST
Policemen walked 4km and used a makeshift stretcher to carry a 42-year-old woman to hospital after she was found injured near rail tracks in the ghat section between Khandala and Karjat stations in Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the railway police, policemen carried the woman - Asha Waghmare - who was lying near tracks, on a makeshift stretcher made of saree and bamboo in the hilly section and later used an ambulance to rush her to a primary healthcare centre in Karjat, around 120km from Mumbai, on Monday.

A railway police officer said information was received that a woman was lying besides the tracks near Jamrung in the ghat section.

''A team from the Karjat railway police division was dispatched to the spot. The police team prepared a makeshift stretcher by using saree and bamboo and walked at least4km carrying the woman to reach Palasdhari station.

''From there, the policemen ferried her in an ambulance to a hospital in Karjat. The woman was later taken to Sassoon Hospital in Pune for further treatment,'' he said.

The officer said the woman sustained injuries after being hit by a train while crossing the tracks in the hilly section.

He said the railway police team engaged in the rescue act did a commendable job and saved the woman's life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

