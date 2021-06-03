Left Menu

Canada finance minister says G7 deal on tech tax is 'within reach'

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 03-06-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 00:31 IST
Canada finance minister says G7 deal on tech tax is 'within reach'
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday a multilateral agreement on the taxation of tech giants was "within reach" and it should go hand in hand with a deal on a global minimum corporate tax rate.

Freeland will travel to London this week for a meeting of the finance ministers of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations (G7). They are expected to reach a deal on a minimum global corporate tax, a draft communique showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
2
Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call quality

Google Meet now shows gentle notifications, recommendations to improve call ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India reports 132,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3,207 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; India...

 Global
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021