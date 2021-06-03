Canada finance minister says G7 deal on tech tax is 'within reach'
Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday a multilateral agreement on the taxation of tech giants was "within reach" and it should go hand in hand with a deal on a global minimum corporate tax rate.
Freeland will travel to London this week for a meeting of the finance ministers of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations (G7). They are expected to reach a deal on a minimum global corporate tax, a draft communique showed.
