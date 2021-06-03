Left Menu

Malaysia says Deloitte paid $80 mln in 1MDB settlement

About 16.4 billion ringgit ($3.98 billion) in seized and repatriated 1MDB funds have been returned to Malaysia to date, the ministry said. ($1 = 4.1200 ringgit)

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 03-06-2021 08:00 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 08:00 IST
Malaysia says Deloitte paid $80 mln in 1MDB settlement
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia on Thursday said it had received $80 million from audit firm Deloitte PLT, as part of a settlement deal related to a multi-billion dollar scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Malaysia's finance ministry said in a statement it is also negotiating a settlement with another auditor, KPMG, related to 1MDB. About 16.4 billion ringgit ($3.98 billion) in seized and repatriated 1MDB funds have been returned to Malaysia to date, the ministry said. ($1 = 4.1200 ringgit)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021