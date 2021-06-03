Asia Pacific World School all geared and working with the new normal

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI/SRV Media): The education system flipped overnight back in 2020 when the entire world was taken over by the grave coronavirus pandemic. Laptops and mobile phones became school at home with the motivation of keeping education and learning a constant process. Where the education system initially suffered due to the sudden change today, after more than a year various education institutes like Asia Pacific World School has rapidly adapted to the new norms of online teaching and changing the education system.

APWS is one such International School that is not just making education a priority for students in these times but is providing quality education through their updated curriculum to suit the current scenario. APWS has a revised curriculum that suits the online norms of the pandemic, the school has a relevant student-teacher ratio which is being followed in the online classes as well. The curriculum is designed in a way that keeps the students involved in classes with an interactive way of teaching. This keeps the students' attention intact and promotes them to take part in the process of learning.

Teachers are available throughout the day through different online mediums to clear doubts and resolve any questions students may have. The online availability of teachers makes sure that students do not face any issues due to a lack of student-teacher interaction. APWS makes sure they have an outstanding faculty who understands the thought process of each student and teaches in a manner that benefits each one. The faculty is specially trained to understand and consider the mental understanding of students in the current times and to consider these unrealistic times while teaching students. "Intelligence plus character is the goal of true education." A quote by Martin Luther King Jr. is like a belief system for Asia Pacific World School. They aim at creating a memorable learning experience for their students through their varied infrastructure facilities which include Arts studios, Drama clubs, Debate clubs, and sports facilities. APWS has not let its aim get altered by the pandemic and focuses widely on providing co-curricular activities through online modes.

APWS organizes various activities like Diya making, Painting, Debates, and much more to keep students engaged in extracurricular activities for their overall development. Recently the school organized a "Heritage of India" drawing competition as a part of a virtual club activity along with a "Diya Decoration contest" to keep the creative minds of their students flowing in the School from Home format. APWS's Chairman Dr Suresh Nagpal believes that education has the ability to transform lives and that is exactly what they seek to do at Asia Pacific World School. APWS is associated with the Cambridge International Examination (IGCSE, A, and AS Level), and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The school has been awarded the 10th rank in the top CBSE school in Banglore by the Times School Ranking survey 2020-2021. It is associated with some of the best innovative ideas like Think Lab, Robotics, etc. as a part of their curriculum.

APWS believes that evaluation is mandatory after learning, they believe that the varied curriculum does educate and teach the students but evaluation through online exams are necessary to keep students on track. Online exams are conducted after each term to test the students. Even though the mode of exam is online and students answer from the comfort of their home measures are taken to prevent any unethical means. It is mandatory for students to keep their cameras on through the exams while invigilators keep a check on them. Even though the mode of teaching has changed the norms of true education remain the same. APWS in their ways has adopted the new normal keeping in mind their old values and educating system. This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

