Lupin to enter digital healthcare space in India

Drug major Lupin on Thursday said it will enter the digital healthcare space in India with a focus to provide a digital therapeutics platform for doctors and patients.

In a regulatory filing, the company said ''the board of directors has approved the company's entry into the digital healthcare space...'' The company said it has recently incorporated a new entity in the name of Lupin Digital Health Ltd, as a wholly-owned subsidiary, which will undertake this, the filing added.

Advertisement

Lupin, however, did not share any other details about the new venture.

Shares of Lupin Ltd were trading 0.29 percent lower at Rs 1,243.30 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)