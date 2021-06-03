Left Menu

Lupin to enter digital healthcare space in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 11:28 IST
Lupin to enter digital healthcare space in India
Image Credit: Twitter (@LupinGlobal)
  • Country:
  • India

Drug major Lupin on Thursday said it will enter the digital healthcare space in India with a focus to provide a digital therapeutics platform for doctors and patients.

In a regulatory filing, the company said ''the board of directors has approved the company's entry into the digital healthcare space...'' The company said it has recently incorporated a new entity in the name of Lupin Digital Health Ltd, as a wholly-owned subsidiary, which will undertake this, the filing added.

Lupin, however, did not share any other details about the new venture.

Shares of Lupin Ltd were trading 0.29 percent lower at Rs 1,243.30 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021