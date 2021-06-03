Left Menu

Zydus Cadila gets tentative USFDA nod to market lung cancer treatment drug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 11:46 IST
Zydus Cadila gets tentative USFDA nod to market lung cancer treatment drug
Image Credit: Twitter (@ZydusUniverse)
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Thursday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market Osimertinib tablets, used to treat lung cancer.

The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Osimertinib tablets in the strengths of 40 mg and 80 mg, Zydus Cadila, part of the Cadila Healthcare group, said in a regulatory filing.

Osimertinib is used to treat lung cancer. Osimertinib works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells. The company said the newly approved medication will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 318 approvals and has so far filed over 400 abbreviated new drug applications since the commencement of the filing process in the financial year 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading 1.16 percent higher at Rs 635 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021