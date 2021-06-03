Left Menu

UK's Workspace posts first annual loss in 12 years on pandemic hit

Office-space provider Workspace Group Plc slipped to its first annual loss in 12 years on Thursday as it suffered from a slump in rental prices and lost around 10% of customers struggling with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. Company insolvencies in England and Wales fell to their lowest in more than 30 years in early 2021 as the government's support helped businesses to ward off bankruptcy.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-06-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 12:19 IST
UK's Workspace posts first annual loss in 12 years on pandemic hit
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Office-space provider Workspace Group Plc slipped to its first annual loss in 12 years on Thursday as it suffered from a slump in rental prices and lost around 10% of customers struggling with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Company insolvencies in England and Wales fell to their lowest in more than 30 years in early 2021 as the government's support helped businesses to ward off bankruptcy. With employees and consumers marooned at home by lockdowns, however, companies have been striving to cut costs and few are investing. Workspace said rents had been driven down by weak demand.

"The past year has been one of the most challenging in Workspace's history; with London effectively closed for much of it," Chief Executive Officer Graham Clemett said. Net rental income at the company fell 33% to 81.5 million pounds, with 20 million pounds of rent discounts and deferrals given to customers.

The 10% decrease in the underlying value of its property was more than six times its trading profit of 38.7 million pounds. Workspace and larger peer IWG, however, have both pointed to the positive impact that a shift to more flexible working arrangements is likely to have on their businesses in the future.

"The role of the office in our working lives is being re-examined and all the signs highlight flexibility, quality, and wellbeing becoming more important for businesses and their people," Clemett said, adding the company will complete two more projects in the second half of the year. The London-based company reported a pre-tax loss of 235.7 million pounds for the full year ended March 31, compared to a profit of 72.5 million pounds a year earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021