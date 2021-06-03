Xoriant Aims to Onboard Fresh Graduates and Young Engineers

The technology leader accelerates workforce expansion by hiring fresh graduates and young software engineering professionals to boost India operations in 2021 MUMBAI, India, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoriant, a product engineering, software development, and technology services leader, is expanding its culture of continuous learning, innovation, and collaboration. The Silicon Valley headquartered company plans to onboard fresh graduates and young engineering professionals in India to sustain its strong economic growth and deliver value for customers. A significant portion of these new opportunities include engineering roles such as DevOps, UI, Testing, Python, Cloud, and Java across technology practices - Artificial intelligence, Machine learning and Security.

''As we look past this time of turmoil, we want to ensure that young and talented individuals get the opportunity to excel at the cutting edge of critical technology and transformative business challenges. At Xoriant, they will have unfettered access to a range of development and training opportunities, peer-to-peer coaching, knowledge sharing, digital classrooms, and skill academies that has earned us a rank among India's 75 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM four times,'' said Girish Gaitonde, Founder and CEO, Xoriant.

From developing OCR-based document digitization solutions to pharmaceutical leaders, data governance solutions using big data for multinational banks, building life-saving DNA analysis apps for healthcare leaders, ML-based hybrid recommender systems for loyalty businesses, to building Security Center of Excellence operations -- Xoriant's global workforce continues to focus on technology excellence and exceptional service delivery to a broad clientele of technology and enterprise customers.

Bhavesh Ved, EVP of Delivery - Engineering, Xoriant said, ''When fresh graduates and young engineers join Xoriant, we set up a strong career foundation and switch on the growth mindset for them. In the first 3 months, Xoriant subject matter experts provide extensive mentorship and training on new-age technologies and software engineering best practices. In the next 6-12 months, they deep dive into their projects, learn technologies, the ins-and-outs of codebase, and make progress on improving the craft of coding, while delivering value to customers. All this supplemented by upskilling opportunities enables them to build stronger development competencies and accelerate their career growth roadmap.'' With a low attrition rate, Xoriant brings effective workforce strategies including comprehensive wellness programs balanced with strong digital upskilling programs. At Xoriant, fresh graduates and young engineers will get access to 200+ skill development and training programs across new-age technologies, intensive cloud training and certifications, scenario-based learning, coursework, innovative reskilling and leadership programs, salary hikes, promotions, and other perks.

''In the last two years, Xoriant has doubled the headcount of new hires. The community has grown stronger and more united over the past year. To keep pace with evolving technology and advance in their careers, we have facilitated a pathway for the next generation of professionals through effective programs and policies. These include better financial and healthcare support, policy changes, increasing virtual connects, flexible work schedules, and creating a world-class digital platform to support remote work. But most of all, the differentiating X·FACTOR has been the dedication and professionalism of our employees that translated into delivering value to our customers,'' added Ranjana Singh, HR Director, Xoriant.

In addition to boosting India Operations, Xoriant has expanded its presence in India and Ireland to support clients and customers globally.

