Left Menu

KCCI seeks relaxations in lockdown after June 7

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 03-06-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 12:26 IST
KCCI seeks relaxations in lockdown after June 7
  • Country:
  • India

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has requested the Dakshina Kannada district administration to relax certain lockdown restrictions after June 7 to keep business activities afloat.

In a memorandum submitted to DK district-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, KCCI president Isaac Vas requested the district authorities to permit all commercial establishments to function with a 50 percent workforce.

TheKCCI also requested the authorities to permit all industries to function and to revise the present bank timings for the convenience of the general public and the traders.

While considering the lifting of the lockdown, the government may also revise the office timings if required.

The weekend curfew can be imposed for a few more weeks till the total positivity rate and total oxygen bed occupancy are within manageable limits, Vas said in the memorandum.

While appreciating the government's decision for a lockdown considering the gravity of the situation, Vas said the trade and commerce in the region have been hit hard and a few industries are bleeding during the lockdown period.

Dakshina Kannada has seen a drop in Covid cases in recent days and the vaccination drive is also picking up, the memorandum said, seeking further relaxations in the lockdown restrictions.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021