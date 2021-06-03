Left Menu

National Grid, B&M European drag FTSE 100 lower ahead of services activity data

The blue-chip index fell 0.3%, with B&M European Value Retail dipping 4.4% to the bottom of the index, after the discount retailer forecast trading to remain volatile this year and organic growth to likely decline. Grid operator National Grid slipped 3.9% as it traded ex-dividend.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-06-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 12:51 IST
National Grid, B&M European drag FTSE 100 lower ahead of services activity data
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 index edged lower on Thursday, dragged by B&M European Value Retail on downbeat earnings outlook and National Grid on ex-dividend trading, while investors awaited services sector activity data due later in the day. The blue-chip index fell 0.3%, with B&M European Value Retail dipping 4.4% to the bottom of the index, after the discount retailer forecast trading to remain volatile this year and organic growth to likely decline.

Grid operator National Grid slipped 3.9% as it traded ex-dividend. The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 0.2%, easing from a record high scaled in the previous session.

After data showed a record increase in manufacturing activity last month, focus now turns towards IHS Markit's services sector PMI due at 0830 GMT. Workspace Group dropped 3.2%, after the office-space provider slipped into its first annual loss in 12 years as it suffered from a slump in rental prices and lost around 10% of customers struggling with the fallout of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021