China shares settle lower as consumer boost fades

China shares closed lower on Thursday, turning around from small gains at midday as a rebound in consumer firms faltered, after a private survey showed that services activity growth slowed in May. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.36% at 3,584.21 and the blue-chip CSI300 index 0.66% lower, with both indexes reversing intraday gains.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-06-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 13:09 IST
China shares closed lower on Thursday, turning around from small gains at midday as a rebound in consumer firms faltered, after a private survey showed that services activity growth slowed in May.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.36% at 3,584.21 and the blue-chip CSI300 index 0.66% lower, with both indexes reversing intraday gains.

The consumer staples sector gave up most of its gains for the day to finish just 0.09% higher, down from a 1.46% rise at midday. The healthcare sub-index fell 1.25%.

Healthcare and consumer firms have swung between losses and gains this week as investors weigh the impact of Beijing's announcement that married couples can have up to three children.

The wobbly performance of consumer shares followed a private sector survey that showed a slower expansion in China's services sector activity in May.

Banks were among the biggest drags on the CSI300 index, with a sub-index tracking the sector down 0.71% on the day. The CSI300 financial sector sub-index fell 0.56%.

The lower close came a day after China's margin trading balance amount, an indicator of investor sentiment, hit its highest level since July 2015, as investors borrowed more to purchase shares amid a stock rally.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.34% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was 1.272% weaker.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.21%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.39%.

At 07:07 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.3926 per U.S. dollar, 0.17% weaker than the previous close of 6.3815 as regulators continued to make moves interpreted as warnings to speculators betting on a stronger Chinese currency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

