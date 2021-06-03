Left Menu

Orange boss called in by French interior minister over outage

Darmanin told a news briefing that the Orange network failure affected the whole of France for several hours, adding that it was "serious and unacceptable". One person in Brittany may have died because emergency services were not called soon enough, Darmanin said. Darmanin said that Orange, which is controlled by the French state, does not think the technical problems were a result of a cyberattack although this could not be excluded.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 13:24 IST
Orange boss called in by French interior minister over outage

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin summoned Orange Chief Executive Stéphane Richard for a meeting on Thursday after a glitch on its network prevented calls to emergency services.

The meeting, which was scheduled to start at 0700 GMT, was also being attended by the minister for digital affairs, Cedric O, who oversees the telecoms sector, Darmanin said. Darmanin told a news briefing that the Orange network failure affected the whole of France for several hours, adding that it was "serious and unacceptable".

One person in Brittany may have died because emergency services were not called soon enough, Darmanin said. A spokesman for Orange, France's number one telecoms firm, said the incident, which started on Wednesday afternoon, was gradually resolved from midnight after "various technical operations" carried out by its teams.

The problem stemmed from a malfunction in the equipment responsible for traffic routing, the spokesman said. Darmanin said that Orange, which is controlled by the French state, does not think the technical problems were a result of a cyberattack although this could not be excluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021