Left Menu

Firms need to ensure risk-free environment for staff to innovate in post-COVID world: Report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 14:15 IST
Firms need to ensure risk-free environment for staff to innovate in post-COVID world: Report
  • Country:
  • India

While organisations are increasingly promoting the use of technology to collaborate in a post-COVID world of work, they need to ensure a risk-free environment for the employees to innovate and be creative, says a report.

According to the white paper ''SmartHR 2021'' released by Right Management India, a part of ManpowerGroup India, organisations are far from meeting employee expectations in the new normal.

Overall, organisations have been making progress on aspects like onboarding and digital collaboration, which was the need of the hour after COVID.

''However, we see potential for organisations to improve in the later stages of employee life cycle – enabling digital performance reviews for continuous check-ins, which has been an ongoing challenge,'' said the study that covered 120 organisations across 10 sectors.

The study covered sectors including IT, manufacturing, services, engineering, BFSI and pharmaceuticals. It said only 47 per cent of the respondents believe that their organisations are offering an environment which is psychologically safe to voice out views and dissent, thereby ''limiting divergent perspectives and innovation''.

''Digital transformation is occurring at an unprecedented pace – and we strongly believe the changes in the way organisations function will make the role of the 'human resource' function both crucial and complex,'' said Prashant Pandey, Country Manager, Right Management India.

Pandey further noted that ''with parameters for success being redefined with every passing year, the only way forward is by identifying, improvising and implementing systems that help us flourish as we return to work.'' As per the study, 76 per cent of respondents believe digital employee experience is vital for their organisation whereas only 49 per cent of the respondents believe that their organisations are making progress.

The study further noted that 78 per cent of the respondents believe that agile talent strategies and using digital in talent management are important, whereas only 41 per cent believe that their organisations are capable of managing the talent for tomorrow using these digital tools.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021