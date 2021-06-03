Left Menu

Hong Kong shares fall as global investors await U.S. data

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell on Thursday, tracking regional indexes lower as global investors awaited key U.S. economic data for indications signs of an economic rebound and rising inflation. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 331.59 points or 1.13% at 28,966.03.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 331.59 points or 1.13% at 28,966.03. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.14% to 10,826.78.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.6%, while the IT sector dipped 1.48%, the financial sector ended 1.34% lower and the property sector dipped 1.16%.

The top gainer on the Hang Seng was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, which gained 5.22%, while the biggest loser was CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd, which fell 2.57%.

China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.36% at 3,584.21 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.66%.

China's services sector expansion slowed in May, a private sector survey showed on Thursday, with weaker overseas demand and increased costs putting pressure on businesses.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.16%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.39%.

The yuan was quoted at 6.3937 per U.S. dollar at 08:20 GMT, 0.19% weaker than the previous close of 6.3815 amid a flurry of official warnings over one-way bets on yuan appreciation.

A Reuters poll showed on Thursday that bullish bets on the yuan reached a near six-month high.

