Virtual Textile Trade Event - F2F Sourcing Show 2021 to Begin Sept 6

India – Business Wire India The second edition of F2F Sourcing Show, the virtual trade event for apparel, fabric, and yarn exhibitors, will be held from September 6, its organiser Fibre2Fashion.com has announced. After tremendous success of its debut edition last year, the tradeshow this year is expected to witness greater number of exhibitors and visitors.

Try-On Digital Draping for visualising fabrics and styles on 3D models, and a 360° product display in high resolution to showcase realistic designs are among the new features that are being introduced at the F2F Sourcing Show 2021.

The other new features to be introduced are Vendor Connect, Knowledge Centre, and Networking Lounge. Vendor Connect will help brands and buyers connect with leading and qualified suppliers, manufacturers, exporters, and vendors specific to their sourcing needs. The Knowledge Centre is where visitors and exhibitors will get market intelligence to make informed business decisions.

Interactive booths at the second edition of virtual trade show will have a creative display of brands’ logo, exhibitor company profiles, and a resource centre. Visitors to these booths will be able to exchange business cards and have live interactions through video meets.

''F2F Sourcing Show 2021 is going to be one of the best business networking platforms for stakeholders in the textiles-apparel-fashion value chain. It will help generate business leads from the comfort of home with two weeks of 24*7 online exposure and visibility. What's more, one can explore both sourcing and selling on a single platform,'' said Jose Daniel, executive director of Fibre2Fashion.com.

''After the tremendous response of exhibitors and visitors from over 100 countries in the 1st edition last year, I am confident of even greater exhibitor and visitor participation this year. New concepts like Vendor Connect and Try-On Digital Draping at this year's edition are going to be liked by everyone,'' Daniel added.

Visitors to the event will include representatives of the entire textiles value chain, including apparel and fashion brands and retailers, buying houses, fabric importers, and manufacturers, suppliers and exporters.

About F2F Sourcing Show When COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellations of all physical trade events in 2020, Fibre2Fashion.com was among the first to organise a virtual trade expo bringing together leading manufacturers and importers of textile and apparel sector under one roof. More than 180 exhibitors from over 100 countries showcased their products and innovations at F2F Sourcing Show 2020, which attracted 50,000+ visitors from across the globe.

About Fibre2Fashion.com Since it was established in 2000, Fibre2Fashion.com has become the leading online platform for business networking, market intelligence, research & insights, industry news, and a host of branding and marketing solutions. With around 700,000 registered companies and over 200,000 social media followers, Fibre2Fashion.com has clients from over 65 countries, and registers more than 1 million industry visitors every month.

With digital presence in more than 190 countries, Fibre2Fashion.com serves all the segments of the textile, apparel, and fashion industry. With global recognition and technical expertise, we have been able to render clear visibility to our clients’ products and have helped them to reach the right target customers. Fibre2Fashion.com has been serving some well-known Forbes 500 and Fortune 500 companies.

