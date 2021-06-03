David Beckham buys stake in UK electric car firm Lunaz

Soccer star David Beckham has taken a 10% stake in Lunaz, a UK-based car restoration and electrification company, as the former England captain expands his portfolio of investments in startups.

The deal value was not disclosed. Lunaz did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Beckham could not be immediately reached. Beckham will join Lunaz's founders and the Barclay, Reuben and Dellal families as a shareholder, Lunaz said on Thursday.

The company added that Beckham had invested in Lunaz through his personal investment vehicle, DB Ventures.

