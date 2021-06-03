Left Menu

Customs seizes 367 iPhones worth over Rs 3 cr at Delhi airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 14:52 IST
Customs officers have seized 367 iPhones worth over Rs 3 crore from Delhi airport's new courier terminal, officials said on Thursday.

The phones were concealed in eight courier parcels declared as household goods shipped from Riyadh, they said.

The seizure of 367 iPhones, that include 154 iPhone 12 pro, 12 iPhone 12 pro max, one iPhone 11 pro and 200 iPhone XS models and having a market value of Rs 3.19 crore, was done by the customs officers at the new courier terminal, officials said.

