Soybean futures rise on fresh bets

Soybean prices on Thursday went up by Rs 59 to Rs 7,120 per quintal in the futures market, as traders created fresh positions tracking positive spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for the June delivery rose by Rs 59, or 0.84 per cent, to Rs 7,120 per quintal with an open interest of 52,880 lots.

Marketmen said raising of fresh positions by speculators on the back of higher demand mainly led to rise in soybean prices.

