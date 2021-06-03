Left Menu

Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 15:20 IST
Refined soya oil prices on Thursday rose by Rs 2.50 to Rs 1,417.9 per 10 kg in the futures trade, as speculators raised their bets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for the June delivery moved up by Rs 2.50, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 1,417.9 per 10 kg in 30,275 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in the futures market.

