Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 15:22 IST
Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday fell Rs 21 to Rs 2,808 per quintal in the futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in the spot market.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for the June delivery fell Rs 21, or 0.74 per cent, to Rs 2,808 per quintal with an open interest of 72,350 lots.

