Left Menu

Britannia Industries to raise Rs 698.51 cr via bonus debentures

to the members holding equity shares as on May 27, 2021, Britannia Industries said in a regulatory filing.The company said the size of the issue is Rs 698.51 crore and the bonus debentures are proposed to be listed on BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd NSE.As per Britannia Industries, the bonus debentures will be redeemed after three years from the date of allotment.Shares of Britannia Industries were trading 0.58 per cent higher at Rs 3,494.95 apiece on BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 15:33 IST
Britannia Industries to raise Rs 698.51 cr via bonus debentures
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Britannia Industries on Thursday said its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 698.51 crore by issuing bonus debentures to eligible equity shareholders.

''The bonus debenture committee of the board of directors of the company ... approved the allotment of unsecured, non-convertible, redeemable, fully paid up debentures having a face value of Rs 29 each.. to the members holding equity shares as on May 27, 2021,'' Britannia Industries said in a regulatory filing.

The company said the size of the issue is Rs 698.51 crore and the bonus debentures are proposed to be listed on BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE).

As per Britannia Industries, the bonus debentures will be redeemed after three years from the date of allotment.

Shares of Britannia Industries were trading 0.58 per cent higher at Rs 3,494.95 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021