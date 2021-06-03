Tata Motors arm TMLH raises USD 425 mn via unsecured notes

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Thursday said its wholly-owned arm, TML Holdings Pte Ltd (TMLH) has raised USD 425 million (over Rs 3,100 crore) in unsecured notes, the proceeds of which will be used for refinancing loan and for other general corporate purposes.

TMLH is the holding company of JLR Automotive Plc (JLR), Tata Daewoo, Korea, and a few other international operations of Tata Motors.

Advertisement

On June 2, 2021, TMLH successfully priced a USD 425 million 5NC2.5 years (5-year fixed-income security, non-callable for the first 2.5 years) fixed-rate senior unsecured notes due in 2026, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing. The notes will be issued at a coupon rate of 4.35 percent on June 9, 2021, with a maturity date of June 9, 2026, it added.

''The proceeds from the notes issuance will be used by TMLH for refinancing the outstanding syndicated loan facility of GBP 225 million, for meeting the issue expenses and for other general corporate purposes,'' the filing added.

The ''transaction received significant interest from investors across Asia and Europe with the final order book over USD 2.2 billion (representing an oversubscription of over 5.1 times)'' from 138 accounts and 84 percent of the final allocation to high quality, blue-chip real money funds and asset managers, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)