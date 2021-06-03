Private equity fund Actis has promoted Abhishek Bansal, director of its energy infrastructure team, to its partnership.

Abhishek Bansal joined Actis in 2012 from the International Finance Corporation and has played a key role in establishing Actis as a leading energy investor in India, providing leadership on sustainability, according to a statement.

Bansal was instrumental in setting up Actis' first renewable energy business in India, Ostro Energy, which was sold in 2018 as the largest renewables deal in India till date, according to the statement. He has played a key role in establishing subsequent renewable energy businesses in India, including Sprng Energy which is targeting 2 gigwatts of capacity.

Torbjorn Caesar, senior partner at Actis, said, ''Bansal has been instrumental in establishing Actis as one of the largest private capital investors in global power sector. We are thrilled to welcome his leadership and insights into the partnership.'' * * * Sonalika Tractors says entire workforce get first shot of COVID-19 vaccine Mumbai: Tractor maker Sonalika Tractors on Thursday said its entire workforce has received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the vaccination drive announced by the company in April.

Under the fully sponsored drive by the company, all of Sonalika's family members have been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine moving as per the plan at the pan-India level, Sonalika Tractors said in a statement. The vaccination drive will continue until the company administers a second dose of the workforce as per government policies and fully ensure their health safety, it said.

Sonalika Group Executive Director Raman Mittal said, ''We at Sonalika stand committed towards the society while offering full-fledged support even during the toughest situations such as the pandemic or address critical requirements of farmers.'' Overall, Sonalikahas 8,876 tractors in May 2021 with 14.1 per cent overall market share, it said.

* * * Hindustan Power inoculates 650 employees, dependents New Delhi: Leading electricity genco Hindustan Power on Thursday said it has inoculated 650 employees and their dependents.

The company conducted a vaccination drive for all its staff members and their dependents at the company's corporate office to safeguard them from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement.

The vaccination drive was extended to all employees, family members and dependents based out of head office in Delhi. The company-sponsored drive was conducted in two phases and concluded on June 1, 2021. In both the phases, about 650 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years and 45 years and above, were administered COVID-19 vaccine.

Lalit Jain, president (thermal) of Hindustan Power, said, ''Safety and security of our employees and its dependents have always been a priority area. Vaccination is the only step for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.'' * * * Vikram Solar announces COVID-19 vaccination programme for employees New Delhi: Vikram Solar on Thursday announced a COVID-19 vaccination programme for all its employees.

The vaccination drive was commenced on Thursday in Kolkata and will be conducted across all locations in a phased manner, according to a statement. It shall cover the cost for both the doses of the vaccine for 2,000 employees. Vikram Solar has set up a COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in collaboration with Apollo Hospital at The Heritage School, Kolkata, for the first vaccination drive.

Vikram Solar Managing Director Gyanesh Chaudhary said in the statement, ''This small step to vaccinate our team mates is an effort to bring back normalcy and to instill the courage to move forward.'' PTI KKS IAS HRS hrs

