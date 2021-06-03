Ola expands leadership team, appoints GR Arun Kumar as Group CFO

Ride-hailing platform Ola on Thursday announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of G R Arun Kumar as its Group chief financial officer and the CFO of Ola Electric.

The company has also named Swayam Saurabh as the CFO for Ola's Mobility, Financial Services, and Foods businesses, Ola said in a statement.

“At Ola, we are building a world-class leadership team and hiring top talent from around the world. Arun and Swayam bring deep financial expertise across large and complex global organisations and multiple industries including minerals, construction, and FMCG amongst others,'' Ola Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal said.

He added that the executives will help in delivering towards Ola's growth ambitions while maximising capital efficiency.

Kumar has over two decades of experience in finance and strategy and has worked across varied consumer and industrial sectors, including Vedanta Resources, GE, and Hindustan Unilever.

''I am elated to have the opportunity to be associated with the game-changing vision of Bhavish and the Ola group to transform the urban mobility space by driving the acceleration to electric vehicles, as well as to expand the footprint of all its consumer internet businesses globally,'' Kumar said.

Saurabh too, has more than two decades of experience in a cross-section of roles including internal audit, risk management, business, and operational process improvements, and financial reporting. He has worked with companies including Hindustan Zinc, Philips, Asian Paints, and Larsen & Toubro.

He joins the Ola leadership team as CFO of the high-growth mobility business, as well as the fast-growing financial services and foods businesses, with a focus on building strong growth with a robust bottom-line, the statement said.

''...I find it super exciting to have the opportunity to be part of the team that will help fuel its next phase of profitable growth. While our primary focus remains creating and delivering rapid growth opportunities, I am also looking forward to creating a strong culture of margin-mindset with world-class governance and processes,” Saurabh said.

