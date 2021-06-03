Montray Digital launches first-of-its kind virtual consultation platform Guftgu

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Montray Digital has announced the launch of first-of-its-kind, a unique virtual consultation platform - Guftgu. With an ever-growing list of field experts on board, across diverse categories including Career Counsellors, Wellness Counsellors, Legal, Taxation, Astrology and more, Guftgu, endeavours to garner attention from people trying to seek credible advisory, tailored to their specific needs.

For users, who are looking for credible advice, the platform provides field expertise from multiple experts instantly, on their mobile phone, so that they can get their issues addressed while staying home safely. As a platform Guftugu is a simple and user-friendly app, that provides a powerful interface with call enabled mechanism. The platform empowers seamless interactive sessions for its users to get clarity on their issues, from the consultants of their choice, whenever they want, while managing full privacy and confidentiality, every time.

Advertisement

Commenting on the launch, Sumeet Johri, Founder, Guftgu, said, "In today's pandemic situation, there's nothing more calming than a personalised conversation, especially when you are in need of guidance. Guftgu is recalibrating the way people seek and get advice like never before. Rather than randomly searching for a consultant, Guftgu instantly facilitates a simple and easy phone call to the consultant of its user's choice. The communication is instant, personal, hassle-free and helps users receive to-the-point, professional advice, directly from field experts, to avoid any delay or miscommunication of any sorts." Currently available at Google Play Store, Guftgu is a unique disrupter in the Indian tech startup space that is setting new standards for day-to-day consultations. The platform is focused towards building itself as country's one of the most advanced destination for any type of professional consultancy needed on both regular and rare situations. By using Guftgu, users can connect with a range of experts in the areas of Wellness Counsellors, Legal, Tax, Immigration, Career, Astrology and more.

To enhance the user experience, it is our constant effort at Guftgu to solve the requirements of users at every step. On connecting with Guftgu the user automatically connects and gets access to the onboard professional consultants who are ready to answer and assist the user, at any given point. Guftgu promises to cater to a wide range of users across professions, gender, interests, cultures and more. To make its core offerings and access more robust, the platform continues onboarding experts across the length and breadth of the country, to provide localised consultancy to its users.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)