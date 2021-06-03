Sri Chaitanya on-boards Ujjwal Singh as its new CEO for its EdTech Initiative

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): One of Asia's largest education group, Sri Chaitanya hires Ujjwal Singh as the CEO for its new EdTech Business. Ujjwal will be spearheading the overall management and drive the vision and growth of this new entity. With more than 20 years of industry experience, an alumnus of IIM Bangalore, Ujjwal has built digital capabilities and scaled innovation globally and has an avid interest in exploring 'progressive Learning' through the medium of technology interfaces. He earlier worked as a Vice President, Global Product Organisation at Pearson PLC.

Prior to this, he has held senior positions in organizations such as Indus-Balaji Private Equity (Education) Fund, iDiscoveri Education (XSEED), Hughes Communications, NIIT Ltd and Tata Infotech. Commenting on Ujjwal joining on-board the Sri Chaitanya Group, Co-Founder, Sri Chaitanya Group, said, "A seasoned professional with over 20+ years of experience, Ujjwal is the best example who has used education alongside his capacity for hard work and his visionary qualities. Building on his prior experience at Pearson and his deep desire to shape the future of Education, Ujjwal brings to the table his cross-industry experience that will help Sri Chaitanya relook at the Education ecosystem from a new lens and transform Students' lives through meaningful and innovative learning."

Taking on his new role, Ujjwal said: "With an ambitious bag filled with quality and determination, this opportunity for me translates my own personal passion for and readiness to enact digital transformation for learners in a time of uncertainty. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has shone a bright light on this issue, I became aware of the need for change well before these rapid shifts to our educational models began. "I've served for several years dedicated to and supporting education and investing in students. As a result of what I've been exposed to, I've developed a deep, heartfelt passion for education - particularly for helping students who might have social disadvantages. I look forward to further strengthen Sri Chaitanya's vision and lead its dynamic growth story in India."

