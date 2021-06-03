Left Menu

No new countries to be added to UK's travel 'green list' on Thursday - The Sun

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-06-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 16:53 IST
No new countries to be added to UK's travel 'green list' on Thursday - The Sun
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

No new countries will be added to Britain's green list for international travel when the list of quarantine-free destinations is updated later on Thursday, The Sun reported.

The report, which did not name its sources, also said that new countries would be added to the 'red list'. It said talks were ongoing to decide whether Portugal, a popular holiday destination for Britons, would remain on the green list.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021