Bambinos.live raises USD 500K in seed round from HNIs, angel investors

Digital platform for extracurricular activities Bambinos.live on Thursday said it has raised USD 5,00,000 in a seed funding round from high net-worth individuals and angel investors The seed round saw participation from the co-founder of Cure.Fit and CEO of Eat.Fit Ankit Nagori, co-founder and COO Xto10x Neeraj Aggarwal, Netflix India Director of Business Development Abhishek Nag.

Bambinos.live will use fresh funds for product development, scaling up its distribution network, and enhancing the course content across categories of extracurricular activities, the company said in a statement.

With this fresh funding, Bambinos.live is targeting to hit revenue of USD 2 million in the next six months, it added.

Bengaluru-based Bambinos.live was founded in June 2020 by Ashish Gupta, who worked at multiple leadership positions in various companies like Amazon, Curefit & IIM- Calcutta alumnus.

“In the last 10 months, we've observed a surge in parent's demand for extracurricular activities for their children. There are currently over 15,000 kids who have registered on our platform, including from India, Singapore, Japan, Korea, Canada, and the Middle East. This new funding will enable us to grow our company and add new products and revenue streams,'' Bambinos.live co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Ashish Gupta added.

