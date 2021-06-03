50,000 startups recognised by DPIIT: Commerce Ministry

As many as 50,000 startups have been recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to date, an official statement said on Thursday.

Startup India is a flagship initiative of the government launched on January 16, 2016. The initiative is intended to catalyze a startup culture and build a strong and inclusive ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship in India. The recognized startups are eligible to avail the benefits across a range of laws, regulations, fiscal and infrastructural support.

''As on June 3, 2021, 50,000 startups across have been recognized as startups by DPIIT, of which 19,896 have been recognized since April 1, 2020,'' the commerce and industry ministry said.

With the launch of the Startup India initiative, recognized startups have now spread across 623 districts, it said, adding each state and Union Territory has at least one startup, and 30 states and UTs have announced specific startup policies to support them.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have the largest number of these entrepreneurs.

''The recognized startups have contributed significantly to job creation, with 5,49,842 jobs reported by 48,093 startups with an average number of 11 employees per startup. About 1.7 lakh jobs were created by recognized startups in the 2020-2021 period alone,'' it added.

The sectors having the maximum registered startups include food processing, IT consulting, and business support services.

Further, the ministry said that funding opportunities to startups have been enhanced through the Fund of Funds Scheme with an overlay of Rs 10,000 crore and the recently launched Startup India Seed Fund Scheme with an outlay of Rs 945 crore.

