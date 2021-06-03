Dr Pritam Baruah joins as Dean of School of Law at BML Munjal University

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, announced the appointment of Dr Pritam Baruah as the Dean of School of Law. Prior to this, he has served as Professor of Law at Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, Haryana. He has researched and taught courses on Legal Philosophy and Constitutional Law at Jindal Global Law School.

Dr. Baruah is a seasoned academician and researcher with experience of more than 15 years. His recent work focuses on how constitutional courts employ moral values in decision-making, and the theory and practice of democracy. His doctoral work integrated insights from jurisprudence, cognitive science and philosophy of mind in thinking about constitutional adjudication. He holds degrees in law from NALSAR University of Law (BA.BL); University of Oxford (BCL, Felix Scholar); and University College London (Ph.D., Commonwealth Scholar). Previously, Dr Baruah taught at the National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata. He was a Teaching Fellow at University College London and has held visiting professorships at the University of Ottawa, China University of Politics and Law (Beijing), NLSIU Bangalore, and Humboldt University, Berlin. He has contributed to two commissions constituted by the Supreme Court of India and has also practiced law at the Supreme Court of India. His work has been published in national and international journals.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr Pritam Baruah as the Dean - School of Law (SOL) at BMU. He is motivated by a scientific and interdisciplinary approach to the study of law and that is what BMU stands for. I wish him a very successful innings with us," said Professor Manoj Arora, Vice Chancellor, BML Munjal University. He further added, "Dr Nigam, the outgoing Dean's dedication and contribution to the BMU School of Law is unparalleled. I wish him all the very best in his future position as the registrar of NLSIU, also his alma mater. He will continue to be a part of BMU as a mentor and advisor to the School Of Law.''

Speaking about the appointment, Dr Pritam Baruah said, "This comes as a wonderful opportunity for me to contribute to the rapidly evolving and challenging field of interdisciplinary education. The School of Law at BML Munjal University is recognised for its culture of rigorous and context-responsive academics with high standards. It offers the virtues of a liberal arts focused, international and experiential education to law students, as well as a contextual, and scientific approach to law. With excellent engineering and management schools already in place at BMU, the School of Law is in an ecosystem equipped to prepare students for future challenges that increasingly require collaborations between the natural sciences, social sciences, law, and governance. I look forward to working with the motivated team at BMU in inspiring students and contributing to intellectually insightful legal research of contemporary relevance." Dr Nigam Nuggehalli, the outgoing Dean, School of Law at BMU, said 'I am very pleased that the School of Law school is going to be led by an outstanding academic and administrator. I am proud of the legacy we have built in the formative years of the law school and I cannot think of a better person to take the law school forward. I will continue to be associated with the Law School in an advisory role and look forward to working with Dr. Baruah."

BMU had launched its School of Law from the academic year 2019, offering programs of BA. LL.B. (Hons.) and BBA. LL.B. (Hons.) The university is housed in a 50-acre, fully residential campus in Gurugram. Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is mentored by Imperial College London and is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning and research environment. It envisions becoming a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge.

The various undergraduate, postgraduate and postdoctoral programmes offered in the University are: Ph.D, MBA, B.Tech, BBA, B.A. (Hons.) Economics, B. Com (Hons.), B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 37th among all management institutions across India in the NIRF Rankings 2020.

