ACKO clocks Rs 100 cr from employee group health insurance premium in FY21

Purely-digital insurance platform ACKO has clocked over Rs 100 crore in premium through providing employees group health insurance service last fiscal, within a year of the launch of the service, the company said on Thursday.

Over 70 companies including Virtusa, Swiggy, Razorpay, CRED, Akzo Nobel, Xiaomi, RedFM, ICRA, Grofers, Mygate and Go-MMT offer ACKO's digital health benefits, it said.

ACKO will take the healthcare experience to 3X more companies in FY22.

The company said its health benefits can be accessed at over 6,500 hospitals, 35,000 doctors and 4,500 laboratories spread across the country.

''ACKO aims to deliver a higher quality healthcare experience to all of our customers. The strength of our differentiated employee benefit product is evident from the high business growth we have seen over the last year, and we expect this growth trajectory to continue going forward,'' said Janani Viswanathan, Head of Health Insurance Business, ACKO Insurance.

The company, founded in 2016, targets to double the health insurance premium in the current fiscal.

