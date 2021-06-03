Max Protein Launches its First-ever Protein Peanut Butter in 5 Different Flavours

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Indian market is growing towards a healthier lifestyle. Today with the power of the internet, social media, influencers, health, and fitness among Indians are growing at a faster pace. Somehow even that individual today who is having that desk job is motivated and going out of their way to incorporate a healthy diet and light exercise in their lifestyle.

With the dynamic nature of the Indian Market, Max Protein’s one of the objectives is to make India a protein rich country. Today, Max Protein is a trusted brand in the market and is popularly known for its high protein healthy range of products that fits into the hectic Indian life including on-the-go nutrition bars, protein bars, protein cookies, protein chips and now protein peanut butter. Peanut butter, due to its high protein content has recently become quite popular with fitness freaks & youngsters. It is naturally full of protein, fibre and retains the health benefits that peanuts offer. Apart from being nutritious and delicious, it has myriad list of health benefits to offer. Peanut Butter is a superfood, with large amount of natural protein and lot of essential minerals, peanut butter qualifies as a superfood. But even beyond health, it is a considerably beneficial food. It can be eaten by itself, with sweet, or even savoury! Max Protein as a brand always look for innovation in the health food categories. They always break the clutter by having the right mix of protein, health, and taste together in every bite, be it in any of their existing or new categories. Max Protein have introduced multiple innovative flavours apart from the regular variants of peanut butter. These are: • Classic Crunchy - It is crunchier than any other crunchy peanut butter available in the market. Perfect as part of a high-protein on the go snack, as a high-protein spread, or on its own straight out of the jar.

• Spicy Chutney - This is the first in the category spicy variant. This can be used to spice up your curry or spread over toast or use it as a dip. Max protein proud to be first health food firm that has introduced spicy variants in peanut butter.

• Choco Creamy - Discover the tastiest peanut butter ever, it stands out amazingly well when compared with any of the chocolate spread available in the market. • Tangy Tomato - Delicious, delicious tomatoes! We all love them, don’t we? A great source of Vitamin C, potassium, and other essential nutrients. Add more yum and fun to just about anything.

• Classic Creamy - Try them on toasts, in sandwiches, with fresh fruits or on salad dressings or as delicious dips or just enjoy a rich spoonful. Combining tasty, high-value ingredients in a smooth, satisfying texture, this snack is protein-packed and tastes delicious.

Founder and CEO, Mr. Vijay Uttarwar said, “Multiple brands out there targeting the health-conscious Gen Z's and millennials. Peanut butter is a naturally nutritious category, and we don't want Indian families to miss out. We want to champion our Max Protein innovative flavours loaded with protein as super delicious and fun for all the family whether you blend, bake, or shake, prepare your protein peanut butter spread the way you want to.” Why Max Protein Peanut Butter Spread? 1. Max Protein’s all-natural, vegan protein peanut butter spread is a great snack for any time of the day. 2. Available in five delicious, healthy flavours. 3. Each spoon of protein peanut butter contains 5 gm of protein.

4. The vegan peanut butter spread is prepared with all-natural ingredients and is high in protein &fibre.

5. This gluten-free peanut butter is made with real roasted peanuts and has no preservatives, artificial flavours, or colors in it. 6. Try them on toasts, in sandwiches, with fresh fruits or on salad dressings or as delicious dips or just enjoy a rich spoonful of it.

7. The Max Protein peanut butter is great for men and women! Combining tasty, high-value ingredients in a smooth, satisfying texture, this snack is protein-packed and tastes delicious. Mr. Uttarwar further said, “Peanut butter is the most loved spread among all age groups all over the world, who doesn't want a good protein-rich scoop of tasty and healthy peanut butter. By offering innovative spicy variants under peanut Butter (1st in the Category), we wish to even extend this appeal to the consumers who are not a fan of peanut butter but will consume these with the introduction of tasty innovative variants. Yes, the acceptance of peanut butter among Indian's are dynamically changing with the change in eating habits, thus will shape a healthy tomorrow for Indians.” With Max Protein Peanut Butter Spread, spread on the smiles with tasty, peanut buttery perfection. Add more yum and fun to just about anything. It’s nothing but great snacking with Max Protein Peanut Butter Spread.

Naturell India Pvt. Ltd. is a health lifestyle company that markets a range of health products including nutrition bars, protein bars, protein cookies, protein chips and now protein peanut butter. It was founded with the vision of making the country fitter and more aware of healthier eating habits. Known today as a ‘protein company’, Naturell offers a range of healthy eating options, from snack bars and protein bars to breakfast cookies and protein chips. The company’s vision is to provide the finest nature-based products that will help consumers adopt a healthier lifestyle. For more information visit Website: www.maxprotein.in.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ritebite_maxprotein.

Image: Max Protein Peanut Butter

