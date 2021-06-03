ENV Media starts collaboration with Indian law firm Touchstone Partners

SOFIA, Bulgaria, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENV Media and the leading Indian law firm Touchstone Partners have partnered up together to address, analyse and review the legal landscape of online gambling in India.

''I am extremely happy and grateful that a reputable law firm like Touchstone Partners wants to work with us. Their local knowledge and expertise will help us navigate our way through difficult and complex terrain with regards to the different gambling laws in the regions of India. Ultimately, we want to offer our customers accurate and factual information, and this is a step in the right direction,'' - Mattias Bergehed, CEO at ENV Media.

The collaboration with Touchstone Partners covers several areas such as review and audit of SevenJackpots Gambling Law Pages as well as publications of Research Papers covering various aspects of the differing legal positions across states in India.

''I am delighted to be working with ENV Media. We have been advising clients on the Indian betting landscape for over a decade and are very excited at the opportunities this space can provide. We are hopeful that the Indian regulatory framework will be amended to encourage additional participation, not least because as a country we have much to gain from regulating activities such as gambling and betting. ENV Media's expertise and the important role they play in lead generation, together with their emphasis on accurate and factual information will help disseminating information to those that are interested in a rapidly growing market like India.'' - Uday Walia, Partner at Touchstone Partners. '' ''The Indian gambling landscape is complicated, but we want to change that. Together with Touchstone Partners, we will build a database of accurate information relating to Indian gambling law from an online perspective, making it easier for anyone interested to locate information about their state or territory and learn more about the laws used there,'' Felicia Wijkander, Editor in Chief at SevenJackpots.com.

About ENV Media LTD ENV Media was founded in 2019 and is engaged in lead generation and performance marketing within the iGaming industry. The company attracts numbers of online gambling players through various products and services such as search engine optimisation, social and referral acquisitions and directs them to a number of B2B customers within the iGaming vertical. ENV Medias primarily focuses on customers who operate gambling websites on their own websites in India. Our customers use a network of marketing partners, mainly known as affiliates, to promote their services and products, to attract more online players to their websites. Our iGaming operators remunerate EsseN Videri Media for each online player that it generates for the operator through such websites as sevenjackpots.com, onlinelotteries.in and guide2gambling.in. ENVs core market is primarily regions around Southeast Asia. The company has 15 employees and the headquarters is located in Sofia, Bulgaria.

About Touchstone Partner Touchstone Partners is a leading Indian law firm of highly ambitious, deeply collaborative and intensely disciplined lawyers. With an overwhelming majority of international institutions as its clients, the firm is rated by Chambers and Partners as one of a handful of 'spotlight' firms in India known for cross-border transactional expertise. The firm is a full-service firm and takes pride in being specialists in corporate, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, structured finance and competition law. The firm also handles high stakes contentious matters including regulatory and internal investigations with the support of its empanelled counsels. The firm is the preferred counsel in India for several Fortune 500 corporations, sovereign wealth funds, institutional investors and financial sponsors. With offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi, the firm is well placed to offer pan India support and advice to all its clients.

