India SME invests Rs 60 cr in KreditBee

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 18:59 IST
India SME Investments on Thursday said it has infused Rs 60 crore into a holding entity of KreditBee. The latest investment comes in the form of both equity and debt, a statement said.

This round is a follow-up tranche of investment from India SME after having invested Rs 28.4 crore in September 2019 as debt in Krazybee Services, the RBI-backed NBFC-ND-SI (non-banking financial company non-deposit taking systemically important), which is a part of the holding company of KreditBee, it added.

In February, the Bengaluru-headquartered fintech lending startup KreditBee had closed its series C equity round worth USD 75 million from Premji Invest, Mirae Asset Naver Asia Growth Fund, Alpine Capital and Arkam Ventures, consisting of both primary and secondary investments.

SIDBI-backed India SME Investments focuses on investing in early-growth companies, primarily based out of/operating in tier II and III cities, targeting the lower/middle-class segment and benefiting from changing consumer preferences. Its other investments include Citykart (largest value-retailer in UP and Bihar), Kushal's (India's largest fashion jewellery brand) and snacking company Priniti.

