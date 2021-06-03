India SME invests Rs 60 cr in KreditBee
- Country:
- India
India SME Investments on Thursday said it has infused Rs 60 crore into a holding entity of KreditBee. The latest investment comes in the form of both equity and debt, a statement said.
This round is a follow-up tranche of investment from India SME after having invested Rs 28.4 crore in September 2019 as debt in Krazybee Services, the RBI-backed NBFC-ND-SI (non-banking financial company non-deposit taking systemically important), which is a part of the holding company of KreditBee, it added.
In February, the Bengaluru-headquartered fintech lending startup KreditBee had closed its series C equity round worth USD 75 million from Premji Invest, Mirae Asset Naver Asia Growth Fund, Alpine Capital and Arkam Ventures, consisting of both primary and secondary investments.
SIDBI-backed India SME Investments focuses on investing in early-growth companies, primarily based out of/operating in tier II and III cities, targeting the lower/middle-class segment and benefiting from changing consumer preferences. Its other investments include Citykart (largest value-retailer in UP and Bihar), Kushal's (India's largest fashion jewellery brand) and snacking company Priniti.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian national sentenced in US for stalking, kidnapping estranged wife
US civil rights leader to urge Biden to release 60m COVID vaccine doses to India
Biden admin seeks to appoint 20 American corporate leaders to US-India CEO Forum
American vaccines effective against COVID strain first found in India: US officials
India reports 267,334 new coronavirus infections