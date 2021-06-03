Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as focus shifts to service sector data

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 19:04 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as focus shifts to service sector data

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as investors weighed data indicating a pick up in jobs growth for cues on the trajectory of an economic recovery and inflation ahead of key service sector data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.1 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 34550.31. The S&P 500 fell 16.7 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 4191.43​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 100.6 points, or 0.73%, to 13655.746 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021